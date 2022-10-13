Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 44,270 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

