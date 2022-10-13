Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,877 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $37,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

