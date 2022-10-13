Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.41.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

NFLX opened at $220.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.94. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

