Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 20,349 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.