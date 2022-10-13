American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $64.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIG. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

American International Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AIG opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

