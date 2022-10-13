American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $351.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

