American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,149 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $126.01 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

