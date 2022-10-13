Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.26.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

