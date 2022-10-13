Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,412 shares of company stock valued at $989,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

