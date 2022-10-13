ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.17.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $201.95 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

