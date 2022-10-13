APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6,122.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,598 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in APA were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 1,802.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $40.75 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

