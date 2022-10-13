Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 155,454 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3,881.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of Malibu Boats worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MBUU opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.