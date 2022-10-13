Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Eagle Materials worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

EXP stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

