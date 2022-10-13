Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.4 %

URI opened at $276.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

