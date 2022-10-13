Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 58,727 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

