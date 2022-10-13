Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $8.36 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 234,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

