Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Assurant worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $146.56 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

