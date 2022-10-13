Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,600 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after acquiring an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

