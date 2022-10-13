Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

