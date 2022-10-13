Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

