Bailard Inc. Buys 6,100 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

