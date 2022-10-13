Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Matthews International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.57 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

