Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 5.7 %

HASI opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

