Bailard Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

