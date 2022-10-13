Bailard Inc. Makes New $446,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

