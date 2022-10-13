Bailard Inc. Reduces Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,598 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,772.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

