Bailard Inc. Sells 812 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

