Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.6 %

OTTR opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

