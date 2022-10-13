Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

