Banco Santander S.A. Invests $424,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.09.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

