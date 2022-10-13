Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

