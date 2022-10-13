Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.98

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 2478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Barings BDC Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $882.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
