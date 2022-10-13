BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $531.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.94 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $776.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

