BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,914 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 368.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPM stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

