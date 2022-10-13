Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,001 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

