Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $410.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.