Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

