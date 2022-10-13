Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.27. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

