BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 12,880 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,106,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.4 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

