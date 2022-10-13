Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Bunge worth $37,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Up 1.6 %

Bunge stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.