Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $202.52 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

