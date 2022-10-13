Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.50 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.