CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CBRE opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

