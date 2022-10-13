Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.