Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

