Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.