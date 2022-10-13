Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $309.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.