Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ciena traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 12371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,387,664. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,127,000 after buying an additional 101,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

