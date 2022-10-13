Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.06

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.06 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 3183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

