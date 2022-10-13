Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

